The Saints placed Means (lower leg) on the injured reserve list Wednesday, Ross Jackson of WWL Louisiana reports.

Means suffered the injury during the Saints' preseason contest against the Chargers on Sunday. By being placed on injured reserve, Means will be forced to miss the entire 2025 season unless an injury settlement is reached with the Saints. He appeared in seven regular-season games for New Orleans in 2024 and posted nine catches (on 15 targets) for 118 yards and one touchdown.