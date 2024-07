The Saints placed Means (undisclosed) on the active/non-football injury list Tuesday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Means' injury remains undisclosed, but Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football reports that the issue isn't overly serious and that he's expected to be back in action before long. The rookie fifth-round pick will be eligible to come off the NFI list at any point during training camp or the preseason, as soon as he's cleared to resume practicing.