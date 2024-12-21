Means (ankle) suffered a setback in his recovery from a Week 8 ankle injury and is not expected to return this season, Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football reports.

The Saints haven't made the official designation and Means technically still has one more week to return until his 21-day activation window expires, but interim head coach Darren Rizzi's comments seem to indicate the rookie won't play the rest of the year. The rookie fifth-round pick emerged as a rotational option after injuries decimated New Orleans' wide receiver depth earlier in the year, and Means could profile as a depth piece for the team entering 2025.