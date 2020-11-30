Gardner-Johnson recorded one tackle and an interception in the Saints' 31-3 win over the Broncos on Sunday.

Facing the practice-squad receiver turned quarterback Kendall Hinton, Gardner-Johnson recorded his first interception of the season the second of his career. After a slow start to the season, Gardner-Johnson has put together back-to-back solid showings. He'll look to keep the positive play going when New Orleans faces Atlanta in Week 13.