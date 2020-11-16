Gardner-Johnson racked up eight tackles (six solo), two tackles for a loss and a sack in the Saints' 27-13 win over the 49ers on Sunday.

His eight tackles give him 49 through nine games, matching his total from all of 2019. As a cherry on top, Gardner-Johnson notched the first sack of his career with a takedown of Nick Mullens. Gardner-Johnson will likely be busy in Week 11 when the Saints face a high-powered Atlanta offense.