Gardner-Johnson recorded six tackles (five solo) in the Saints' 35-29 win over the Lions on Sunday.
Gardner-Johnson led the Saints in tackles, playing a key role in the six-point victory. He'll likely be needed for high productivity in Week 5 when New Orleans faces the Chargers and electric rookie Justin Herbert.
