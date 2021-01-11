Gardner-Johnson totaled eight tackles (six solo) in the Saints' 21-9 win over the Bears on Sunday.

The second-year man led the team in tackles just two days after being activated from the COVID-19 list. Gardner-Johnson enjoyed a productive sophomore season and has started out this year's postseason run on the right foot. He'll have his hands full in next week's NFC divisional round against Tom Brady and the Buccaneers.