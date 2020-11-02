Gardner-Johnson compiled nine tackles (eight solo) and tackles for a loss in the Saints' 26-23 OT win over the Bears on Sunday.

CJGJ lead the team in tackles Sunday, though he'll likely be remembered more for his on-field scuffle. Gardner-Johnson was sucker punched by Javon Wims after Wims accused him of spitting on him and ripping out his mouthpiece. Gardner-Johnson finished the game, but Wims was immediately ejected. Gardner-Johnson will have a tall order in Week 9 against Tampa Bay.