Gardner-Johnson finished with 10 tackles (nine solo) and one pass defended in Sunday's 34-23 win over the Saints.

Gardner-Johnson got off to a good start to begin the 2020 season, leading the Saints in tackles in the opener against Tampa Bay. After recording just 49 tackles (38 solo) as a rookie in 2019, Gardner-Johnson is on pace for a career year if he can stay this involved in the defense moving forward.