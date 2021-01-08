Gardner-Johnson was activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list Friday, Field Yates of ESPN reports.
Gardner-Johnson will be available for Sunday's wild-card game against the Bears. The second-year safety posted 66 tackles, a sack, an interception and 13 pass breakups over 15 games this season. Gardner-Johnson should handle nearly an every-snap role Sunday.
