The Saints signed York to their practice squad Tuesday, Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football reports.

After Blake Grupe missed his seventh and eighth field-goal attempts of the season in Sunday's 24-10 loss to the Falcons, the Saints elected to bring in York and Justin Tucker for kicker tryouts Monday. York made enough of an impression during his workout to earn a spot on the practice squad, and he'll likely be elevated or signed to the 53-man roster in short order to make his Saints debut Sunday in Miami after New Orleans cut Grupe on Tuesday. Over 18 career games in parts of two seasons with stops in Cleveland, Washington and Cincinnati, York has gone 33-for-45 (73.3 percent) on field-goal tries and owns a career long of 59 yards.