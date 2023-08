Throckmorton (elbow) left Saints camp early Wednesday with an apparent elbow injury, Jeff Duncan of NOLA.com reports.

Throckmorton has started 20 games (six last season) for the Saints in his first two years in the NFL after goin undrafted in 2021. Once he's at full health, expect the third-year guard out of Oregon to back up Andrus Peat ahead of the coming season.