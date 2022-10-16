site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Saints' Calvin Throckmorton: Out against Cincinnati
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Throckmorton (hip) is out again for Sunday's matchup against the Bengals.
Throckmorton will miss his second consecutive matchup due to a hip injury he suffered. Cesar Ruiz will remain the Saints' starting guard.
