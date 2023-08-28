Throckmorton (ribs) played in Sunday's preseason game against the Texans.
Throckmorton had missed time previously due to the injury, but he was able to take the field Sunday and play 22 snaps. The 27-year-old is working to keep his depth role on New Orleans' offensive line which he's been able to keep for the last couple of seasons.
