Saints' Calvin Throckmorton: Suiting up for TNF
Throckmorton is listed as active for Thursday's game against the Cardinals.
Throckmorton missed each of the Saints' last two contests due to a hip injury, but he's now expected to replace Andrus Peat (pectoral) as the team's starting left guard Thursday night in Arizona.
