Throckmorton sustained a rib injury during Sunday's 22-17 preseason win over the Chargers, John Hendrix of SI.com reports.
Throckmorton started on the Saints' offensive line during Sunday's matchup but is dealing with a rib issue afterward. The severity of the issue isn't yet known, and whether he'll be forced to miss time to begin the regular season remains to be seen.
