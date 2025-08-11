Akers had four carries for nine yards and was not targeted as a receiver in Sunday's 27-13 preseason loss to the Chargers.

Quarterback Spencer Rattler wound up leading the Saints in rushing with just 22 yards Sunday, highlighting how poorly the entire backfield performed against the Chargers. It is worth noting that Akers was the third back to touch the ball after spot-starter Kendre Miller and Velus Jones. The 26-year-old Akers will have to show the coaching staff more in the Saints' final two exhibition contests if he wants to earn a spot on the 53-man roster this upcoming season.