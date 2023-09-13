Jordan finished with five tackles, two pass breakups, a half sack and a quarterback hit in the Saints' 16-15 win over the Titans on Sunday.

The eight-time pro bowler who signed a two-year extension before the season was reliable again in New Orleans' season opener, playing 86 percent of the snaps. Jordan helped spark a unit that allowed just 285 total yards and posted three sacks and three interceptions. The defensive end and his teammates should have another favorable matchup in Week 2 against a Carolina team that scored only 10 points in Week 1.