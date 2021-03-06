Jordan agreed to restructure his contract Saturday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Jordan was originally slated to account for $18.9 million against the cap in 2021, a figure so looming in the Saints' quest to maneuver under the salary cap that some reports suggested the star pass rusher may just be a cap causality, but the worst-case scenario never came to fruition. The 31-year-old took a dramatic fall from the double-digit sack pace he'd put together over the past three seasons, tallying just 7.5 sacks despite playing all 16 games. The veteran defensive end has never missed a game in his 10-year career and is just 5.5 sacks away from recording 100 sacks in his NFL career.
More News
-
Saints' Cameron Jordan: Continues strong play in 2020•
-
Saints' Cameron Jordan: Records sack in win•
-
Saints' Cameron Jordan: Won't face suspension•
-
Saints' Cameron Jordan: Tacks on another sack•
-
Saints' Cameron Jordan: Three sacks in comfortable victory•
-
Saints' Cameron Jordan: Ready to face Falcons•