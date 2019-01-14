Saints' Cameron Jordan: Another huge season
Jordan has three tackles (all solo) in Sunday's divisional-round playoff win over the Eagles.
After earning All Pro honors in 2017, Jordan's production took a small step backwards this season. Still, with 49 tackles (36 solo), 12 sacks, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery, Jordan had another excellent year by almost any account. He also recorded six pass defenses, as he remains one of the best in the league at batting down passes at the line. Jordan will be 30 years old in July, so there's a chance his production starts to wane as he ages, but until we see it, the former Cal Bear should continue to be one of the top IDP options in fantasy.
