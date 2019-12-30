Saints' Cameron Jordan: Career-high 15.5 sacks on season

Jordan finished with one solo tackle, one tackle for a loss and a sack in the Saints' 42-10 win over the Panthers on Sunday.

Jordan ends the 2019 season with a career-high 15.5 sacks. That number is good for third in the NFL and marks the third straight season Jordan has racked up double-digit sacks. In that span, he's accumulated 40.5, earning the distinction as one of the league's premier pass-rushers.