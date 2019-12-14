Saints' Cameron Jordan: Cleared for MNF

Jordan (abdomen) won't carry an injury designation into Monday's game against the Colts, Katherine Terrell of The Athletic reports.

Jordan worked as a limited participant during the practice week, but he's ready to rock for the prime-time matchup. The 30-year-old brings an explosive pass rush to the table, as he's racked up a career-high 13.5 sacks, which is also good for third in the league.