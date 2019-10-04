Play

Saints' Cameron Jordan: Cleared for Week 5

Jordan (calf) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Buccaneers.

Jordan began the week as a limited participant but his full participation at Friday's practice clears him of a potential injury designation. The 30-year-old had 11 tackles and two sacks through the first two games of the season but has six tackles and zero sacks in the last two contests.

