Jordan totaled 51 tackles (34 solo), 7.5 sacks, three passes defended and a forced fumble across 16 games in 2020.
Jordan's streak of three straight seasons with double-digit sacks came to an end as he recorded his fewest since 2016. He did, however, extend his streak of seasons with at least 7.5 sacks to nine, and he has yet to miss a game in his career. He'll head into his 11th season just 5.5 sacks away from becoming the 36th player in NFL history to record 100.
More News
-
Saints' Cameron Jordan: Records sack in win•
-
Saints' Cameron Jordan: Won't face suspension•
-
Saints' Cameron Jordan: Tacks on another sack•
-
Saints' Cameron Jordan: Three sacks in comfortable victory•
-
Saints' Cameron Jordan: Ready to face Falcons•
-
Saints' Cameron Jordan: Practices in limited fashion•