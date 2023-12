Jordan (ankle) is listed as questionable ahead of Sunday's game against the Panthers, Matthew Paras of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.

Jordan is still nursing an ankle issue, but he's got a chance to suit up Sunday after logging limited practice sessions both Thursday and Friday. If the All-Pro defensive end were to miss the Saints' Week 14 contest, Tanoh Kpassagnon would likely be the next man up on the team's defensive line.