Saints' Cameron Jordan: Dealing with biceps injury
Jordan was a limited practice participant Wednesday due to a biceps injury, Luke Johnson of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.
With two takedowns of Matt Ryan in Week 3, Jordan put himself firmly into the top spot in the NFL with four sacks, tied with the likes of Von Miller, Khalil Mack and Myles Garrett. As one of the league's premier pass rushers, Jordan boasts double-digit sacks in three of the previous five campaigns. Considering he hasn't missed a game in his seven-plus years as a pro, he should be able to brush off the current concern and suit up for Sunday's road game against the Giants.
