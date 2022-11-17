Jordan (eye) did not participate in the Saints' practice Thursday, Terrin Waack of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.

Jordan was a non-participant for the second straight practice to open Week 11, though it's unclear when or how this injury first arose. The seven-time Pro Bowler has been a stalwart on New Orleans' defense for nearly his entire career, so his potential absence would be a big blow heading into Sunday's game against the run-heavy Ravens. Jordan will have one more practice to improve his status before Friday's final injury report, otherwise Tanoh Kpassagnon and Carl Granderson could be in line for bigger roles, as fellow starting defensive end Marcus Davenport (calf) is also dealing with an injury.