Jordan signed a two-year, $27.5 million extension with the Saints on Friday, Katherine Terrell of ESPN.com reports.

This is the fourth contract that Jordan has signed with the Saints. The 34-year-old defensive end has spent his entire career in New Orleans and is now locked in with the Saints through the 2025 season. Jordan's still performing at an elite level, as he recorded 8.5 sacks and 66 tackles in 2022 while being named to the Pro Bowl for the eighth time.