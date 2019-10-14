Saints' Cameron Jordan: Finishes with two sacks in win

Jordan recorded four tackles (three solo), two sacks and two tackles for a loss in the Saints' 13-6 win over the Jaguars on Sunday.

Jordan got to Gardner Minshew twice for his fourth and fifth sacks of the season. The veteran defensive end continues to make a weekly impact for the Saints' formidable front. He'll get another chance to make big plays when the Saints travel to Soldier Field to face Mitchell Trubisky and the Bears in Week 7.