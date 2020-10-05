Jordan finished with four tackles (three solo), one sack and a tackle for a loss in the Saints' 35-29 win over the Lions on Sunday.
Jordan recorded his first sack of the season in an encouraging showing Sunday. After recording at least 12.0 sacks in each of the last three seasons, he has only one through four games in 2020. He'll look to add to that total next week against the Chargers.
More News
-
Saints' Cameron Jordan: Good to go Sunday•
-
Saints' Cameron Jordan: Recovering from core muscle surgery•
-
Saints' Cameron Jordan: Gets to quarterback in loss•
-
Saints' Cameron Jordan: Career-high 15.5 sacks on season•
-
Saints' Cameron Jordan: Records sack in win•
-
Saints' Cameron Jordan: Quiet night Monday•