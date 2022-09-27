Jordan recorded four tackles (two solo) and one sack during Sunday's 22-14 loss to the Panthers.

Jordan sacked Baker Mayfield for a 10-yard loss on the first play of the final drive before halftime, giving the veteran defensive end his first sack of 2022. The 2011 first-round pick has recorded at least 7.5 sacks in 10 straight seasons, including six double-digit sack campaigns during that stretch. However, he's gotten off to a relatively slow start this year, but he'll look to build off his solid Week 3 performance against the Vikings on Sunday.