Saints' Cameron Jordan: Full practice Thursday
Jordan (biceps) practiced fully Thursday, the Saints' official site reports.
Jordan has been an iron man in seven-plus years in the NFL, missing no games while racking up at least 900 defensive snaps in five of the previous six seasons. The usage has allowed him to reach double-digit sacks three times, and he's well on pace to do it a fourth time in 2018 after recording four sacks through three outings.
