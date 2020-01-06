Saints' Cameron Jordan: Gets to quarterback in loss
Jordan recorded three tackles (all solo), one tackle for a loss and a sack in the Saints' 26-20 overtime loss to the Vikings on Sunday.
The veteran defensive end finished the 2019 season with at least one sack in 11 games, including the regular season and playoffs. His career-high 15.5 sacks earned him a Pro-Bowl nod, and he'll look to build on that monstrous season in 2020. Jordan is under contract with New Orleans for the next four years.
More News
-
Saints' Cameron Jordan: Career-high 15.5 sacks on season•
-
Saints' Cameron Jordan: Records sack in win•
-
Saints' Cameron Jordan: Quiet night Monday•
-
Saints' Cameron Jordan: Cleared for MNF•
-
Saints' Cameron Jordan: Works as limited participant•
-
Saints' Cameron Jordan: Not able to practice Thursday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Compete for $5,000 or Start a Pool with Playoff Pick’em
-
NFL Playoff Challenge lineups and picks
Predictive data engineer Mike McClure has revealed his lineups for the NFL Playoff Challenge.
-
Playoff challenge rankings
Get ready for your NFL playoff Fantasy challenges with Jamey Eisenberg's rankings for each...
-
Injury Report: Wild Card Round
As you get ready for Wild Card weekend playoff challenges, make sure you're up to date on the...
-
Harry-Brown comparisons haunt NE
An uncomfortable N'Keal Harry-A.J. Brown comparison is one of the interesting storylines in...
-
DFS plays for Wild-Card Weekend
While other Fantasy options have ended, DFS keeps rolling. Jamey Eisenberg helps make lineup...
-
Top 20 players for 2020
Jamey Eisenberg reveals the early top 20 players for 2020 from each of our experts.