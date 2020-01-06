Saints' Cameron Jordan: Gets to quarterback in loss

Jordan recorded three tackles (all solo), one tackle for a loss and a sack in the Saints' 26-20 overtime loss to the Vikings on Sunday.

The veteran defensive end finished the 2019 season with at least one sack in 11 games, including the regular season and playoffs. His career-high 15.5 sacks earned him a Pro-Bowl nod, and he'll look to build on that monstrous season in 2020. Jordan is under contract with New Orleans for the next four years.