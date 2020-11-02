Jordan racked up three tackles (two solo), one sack and a tackle for a loss in the Saints' 26-23 OT win over the Bears on Sunday.
Jordan's sack was encouraging, but his season as a whole has been largely disappointing. After piling up three consecutive double-digit sack seasons, Jordan has just 2.5 heading into a Week 9 date with Tampa Bay.
