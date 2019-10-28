Saints' Cameron Jordan: Gets to quarterback in win

Jordan finished with two tackles (both solo), one sack and a tackle for a loss in the Saints' 31-9 victory over the Cardinals on Sunday.

The ever-reliable defensive end got to rookie Kyler Murray in the blowout victory, and he's now accumulated eight sacks through the team's first eight games. Jordan heads into the bye week on pace for 16.0 sacks -- a mark that would eclipse his current season high (13.0) set in 2017.