Jordan (core) wasn't listed on Wednesday's injury report and will play in Sunday's game versus the Buccaneers.
Since entering the league as a first-round pick in 2011, Jordan hasn't missed a game, and that won't change to start the 2020 season, as he's back to full health following February core-muscle surgery. Heading into his age-31 season, Jordan remains one of the most consistent defensive ends in the league with three straight seasons of 12 or more sacks, and he's produced at least 45 tackles in every season since his rookie year.
