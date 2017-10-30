Saints' Cameron Jordan: Half sack in Week 8

Jordan had four tackles (two solo) and a half sack in Sunday's win against the Bears.

After a week hiatus, Jordan returned to his sack-happy ways, combining with Kenny Vaccaro to take down rookie Mitchell Trubisky in the first half. Jordan now has 5.5 sacks on the season and is on pace to challenge his career-high of 12.5 sacks set in 2013. Fantasy owners should continue to start the stud defensive end in most IDP leagues.