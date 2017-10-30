Saints' Cameron Jordan: Half sack in Week 8
Jordan had four tackles (two solo) and a half sack in Sunday's win against the Bears.
After a week hiatus, Jordan returned to his sack-happy ways, combining with Kenny Vaccaro to take down rookie Mitchell Trubisky in the first half. Jordan now has 5.5 sacks on the season and is on pace to challenge his career-high of 12.5 sacks set in 2013. Fantasy owners should continue to start the stud defensive end in most IDP leagues.
More News
-
Saints' Cameron Jordan: Held in check in Week 7•
-
Saints' Cameron Jordan: Stuffs the stat sheet Week 6•
-
Saints' Cameron Jordan: Sack, forced fumble in London•
-
Saints' Cameron Jordan: Notches second sack on season•
-
Saints' Cameron Jordan: Notches sack in season opener•
-
Saints' Cameron Jordan: Top performer at training camp•
-
Watson, Collins, Smith-Schuster star
Heath Cummings vows to never doubt Deshaun Watson again, and wonders if we should say the same...
-
Early waiver wire: Add Collins, Anderson
A few select running backs and wide receivers will draw plenty of eyeballs off waivers heading...
-
Week 8 Rankings Breakdown
With six teams on bye, the rankings continue to get shaken up. Chris Towers takes a look at...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Anderson a bust?
Joe Mixon looked like he was on the way to a career day in Week 7, when he abruptly lost work....
-
Week 8 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Have a tough decision to make with your lineup for Week 8? Use Dave Richard's Lineup Cheat...
-
Week 8 DFS Plays
Heath Cummings says a nasty weather system on the east coast has caused him to adjust his DFS...