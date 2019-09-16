Saints' Cameron Jordan: Has defensive touchdown called back
Jordan recorded five tackles (five solo), one sack and one tackle for a loss in the Saints' 27-9 loss to the Rams on Sunday.
Jordan recorded his second sack in as many games and finished second to only Eli Apple (7) in tackles. Jordan provided one of only three sacks for New Orleans on a day where the Rams' offense hung 27 points on the Saints' defense. He could have had a much bigger day, as he scooped up a Jared Goff fumble and ran it 87 yards for a defensive touchdown, though the play was blown dead despite a review confirming Goff fumbled. Jordan is one of the better defensive linemen in the game, and he provides plenty of weekly upside.
