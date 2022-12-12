Jordan said Monday than an MRI revealed that he has a foot sprain, Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football reports.

Jordan was fined $50,000 and the Saints' coaching staff was fined $500,000 by the NFL for allegedly faking the injury in the Week 13 loss to Tampa Bay, but the defensive lineman insists that he was legitimately injured. A Week 14 bye has likely given Jordan sufficient time to heal, but his status in practice will still be worth monitoring as the Saints prepare to face the Falcons in Week 15.