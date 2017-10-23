Saints' Cameron Jordan: Held in check in Week 7
Jordan had three tackles (two solo) and a pass defense in Sunday's win against the Packers.
Jordan was surprisingly held in check against a beat up Packers offensive line, but he still managed to notch a few tackles and bat down a pass. Jordan will have a great opportunity to build on his excellent season in Week 7 against rookie quarterback Mitchell Trubisky.
