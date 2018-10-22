Saints' Cameron Jordan: Held without a sack in Week 7

Jordan made two tackles in Sunday's win against the Ravens.

Baltimore boasts one of the better offensive lines in the league, and Jordan was unable to add to his team-high five sacks. Still, the All Pro defensive end has recorded at least two tackles in every game this season and remains a solid option in most IDP leagues due to his ability to versatile weekly production.

