Jordan logged five solo tackles, including three sacks, and a forced fumble during Sunday's 20-10 victory versus the Eagles.
Jordan notched his third sack of the game when he cleaned up a muddy pocket to bring down quarterback Gardner Minshew late in the fourth quarter. This also brought the 33-year-old defensive end's career sack total to 115.5 and made him the Saints' new all-time leader in sacks. Jordan hasn't quite lived up to his usual pass-rushing standard this season, logging 8.5 sacks over 15 games. But, he should have a chance to reach double-digit sacks for the seventh time in his 12-year career in next week's regular-season finale against Carolina.