Saints' Cameron Jordan: Huge season continues

Jordan had seven tackles (five solo) and 1.5 sacks in Sunday's win against the Buccaneers.

Jordan has ranked as one of the top edge defenders all year and he continued his excellent season on Sunday. His 38 total tackles rank fourth among NFL defensive linemen and his seven sacks are the 10th-most among all defenders. The former Pro Bowler is in his prime at 28 years old and is playing some of the best football of his career. IDP owners should continue to deploy him with confidence.