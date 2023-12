Jordan (ankle) was listed as a limited participant on Monday's practice estimate, Adam Caplan of SiriusXM NFL Radio reports.

Jordan injured his ankle in Week 12, and although he hasn't missed a game, he's been limited in the number of snaps he's played the last three weeks and in practice as well, with that trend remaining in Week 16. The veteran edge rusher should be considered questionable for Thursday's game against the Rams.