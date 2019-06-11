Saints' Cameron Jordan: Inks extension with New Orleans

Jordan agreed to a three-year, $52.5 million contract extension with the Saints on Tuesday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

As expected, after having another huge season, the Saints have locked up their star defensive end through 2023. Jordan, who turns 30 years old in July, saw a slight decrease in production in 2018 but still recorded 49 total tackles and 12 sacks on the year. On top of providing consistent production for the Saints, Jordan has also been extremely durable throughout his career, making this extension a no-brainer for New Orleans.

More News
Our Latest Stories