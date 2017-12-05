Saints' Cameron Jordan: Leads Saints in tackles

Jordan had six tackles (five solo) in Sunday's win against the Panthers.

Jordan couldn't sack Panthers quarterback Cam Newton but his six total tackles led the Saints. New Orleans' Week 14 opponent, Atlanta, has given up only 16 sacks all season but the star defensive end continues to be a must-start in many IDP leagues due to his ability to rack up both sacks and consistent tackle totals.

