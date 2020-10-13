Jordan compiled 10 tackles (five solo), three tackles for a loss and half a sack in Monday night's 30-27 overtime win against the Chargers.
Jordan led the team in tackles Monday, and he has now recorded at least half a sack in consecutive games. After a slow start to the season, Jordan has positive momentum heading into the Saints' Week 6 bye.
