Saints' Cameron Jordan: Lifted from injury report

Jordan (back) was a limited participant in practice Friday, but was omitted from the Saints' injury report ahead of Sunday's game against the Redskins, JP Finlay of NBC Sports Washington reports.

The lack of a full practice this week apparently won't impact Jordan's availability for the Week 11 matchup, so it's presumed that he'll take on a normal workload. The pass-rushing presence of Jordan, who has notched seven sacks to go with 38 tackles in nine games, has been beneficial for a New Orleans secondary whose dominance this season has keyed the Saints' hot start to the season.