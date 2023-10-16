Jordan (back) was marked as a limited participant in New Orleans' practice estimate Monday, John Hendrix of SI.com reports.
Jordan played 53 defensive snaps in Sunday's loss at Houston, so it's possible any limitations would be purely precautionary. He'll still probably need to practice in full either Tuesday or Wednesday to avoid carrying an injury designation into Thursday.
