Saints' Cameron Jordan: Limited Thursday
Jordan (back) was limited in practice Thursday.
After logging a full practice Wednesday, Jordan suddenly appeared on the injury report Thursday, which may be a cause for concern. Details on the injury remain relatively unknown, but look for more updates to come once Friday's injury report is released. If he is ruled out or sees restricted snaps, expect Trey Hendrickson to see increased action.
